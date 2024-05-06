 Skip navigation
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively

May 6, 2024 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dig into burning questions regarding the Baltimore Ravens, including the team’s offensive line overhaul, injuries, coaching changes and more.
7:47
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
1:53
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
4:32
Can Chargers take pressure off Herbert?
6:35
Levis’ potential headlines TEN’s biggest questions
2:48
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
3:11
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
3:11
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
4:51
Eagles’ Mitchell a sleeper pick for 2025 NFL DROY
37:09
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
13:46
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
4:19
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
26:21
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
