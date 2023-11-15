 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Browns' defense thrived in 'chaos' vs. Ravens

November 15, 2023 01:13 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Cleveland Browns' defensive performance against the Baltimore Ravens and how Jim Schwartz's defense was able to do just enough against Lamar Jackson and company in Week 10.
Up Next
nbc_csu_vikingssaints_231115.jpg
10:50
Will Dobbs sustain the hype at Minnesota?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_watsonnews_231115.jpg
12:09
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns
Now Playing
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_231113.jpg
15:14
Give me the headlines: SF takes out anger on JAX
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsravensrecap_231112.jpg
6:59
Browns snatch win from Ravens in Baltimore
Now Playing
nbc_csu_houcin_231113.jpg
11:51
Texans take another leap forward with Bengals win
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bills_231109v3.jpg
1:26
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbet_231109.jpg
2:47
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jets_231109.jpg
6:05
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231109.jpg
2:21
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboys_231109.jpg
3:17
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231109.jpg
3:33
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falcons_231109v2.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Now Playing