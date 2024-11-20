 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

November 20, 2024 12:50 PM
Chris Simms shares why the Bills handing K.C. its first loss of the season shows "it's different" this season and why the matchup has changed in Buffalo's favor given that they currently have more offensive weapons.
