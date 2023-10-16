 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Give me the headlines: Raiders 'Kill Bill Vol. 3'

October 16, 2023 12:34 AM
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 6 of the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings U-G-L-Y win against the Chicago Bears and the Raiders handing the New England Patriots another loss.
Up Next
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231015.jpg
9:49
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home
Now Playing
nbc_simms_aws_clevssf_231015.jpg
11:44
The ‘shocking’ Browns win against the 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dalvslac_231012.jpg
2:42
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nygvsbuf_231012.jpg
2:49
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_detvstb_231012.jpg
2:28
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_phivsnyj_231012.jpg
4:08
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_arivslar_231012.jpg
2:41
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231012.jpg
3:15
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms’ Week 6 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nevslv_231012.jpg
3:45
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_carvsmia_231012.jpg
1:53
Week 6 preview: Panthers vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_indvsjax_231012.jpg
3:23
Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_simms_minvschi_231012.jpg
4:05
Week 6 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
Now Playing