nbc_pft_floriomccarthy_240425.jpg
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
nbc_pft_florioodunze_240425.jpg
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_240425.jpg
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Watch Now

How Williams' talent can elevate Bears offense

April 25, 2024 08:55 PM
Chris Simms gives his instant reaction to the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
nbc_simms_commandersdanielsV2_240425.jpg
2:59
Daniels’ explosiveness a great asset for WAS
nbc_csu_patriotdrakev2_240425.jpg
2:44
Maye will be a ‘project’ with Patriots
nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
16:57
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
5:37
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
7:12
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
USATSI_23045996.jpg
13:08
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
15:59
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
15:52
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run
jj_mpx.jpg
15:11
Simms’ Mock Draft 1-8: Vikings trade up to No. 3
nbc_simms_safetycompv2_240417.jpg
6:43
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects
nbc_simms_edgerrincooper_240417.jpg
6:41
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Edgerrin Cooper
nbc_csu_cooperdejean_240417.jpg
10:34
Simms’ safety draft rankings: No. 1 Cooper DeJean
