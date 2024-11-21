 Skip navigation
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
nbc_csu_arivssea_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
NFL Week 12 preview: Vikings vs. Bears

November 21, 2024 11:56 AM
With Sam Darnold (foot) limited in practice, Chris Simms says the Vikings need to run the ball more in Week 12 against the Bears, and while he likes Minnesota to hand Chicago its 5th-straight loss, Mike Florio disagrees.
