nbc_simms_cincykansascity_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_pittsburghdenver_240612_1920x1080.jpg
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_seattlenewengland_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos

September 12, 2024 11:45 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they like Justin Fields and the Steelers' chances against a Broncos team that is still finding its footing with rookie QB Bo Nix.
nbc_simms_cincykansascity_240912.jpg
1:48
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
nbc_simms_seattlenewengland_240912.jpg
2:20
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_lacvscar_240912.jpg
4:39
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Panthers
nbc_simms_lvvsbal_240912.jpg
2:45
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_bufvsmia_240912.jpg
5:30
Week 2 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
1:21
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
12:12
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
13:41
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans
nbc_simms_dkmnf_240908.jpg
2:09
Jets vs. 49ers will be ‘tough’ for both teams
nbc_simms_hyundai_240908.jpg
8:30
Mayfield ‘was awesome’ in Buccaneers’ Week 1 win
nbc_simms_lowes_240908.jpg
6:42
Dobbins a ‘difference-maker’ in NFL return
nbc_simms_houind_240908.jpg
6:17
Colts can take away ‘positives’ from Week 1 loss
