Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
The Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back champions at Super Bowl LVIII, leaving 31 other NFL teams in their wake. Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed "honor" each team in the best way they know how.
Mahomes leads 2024 NFL MVP odds, but AFC foes loom
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for 2024 NFL MVP -- led by reigning SB champion Patrick Mahomes, with AFC counterparts Josh Allen and Joe Burrow not far behind.
Give me the headlines: Sleepless in Seattle scheme
Chris Simms breaks down why the Seattle Seahawks' defensive scheme has had ripple effects across the NFL, with the 49ers' performance in Super Bowl LVIII a prime example.
Purdy, 49ers struggled to pick up Chiefs’ blitzes
Chris Simms breaks down where Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short picking up the Kansas City Chiefs' blitz and wonders just how much freedom Purdy has in Kyle Shanahan's system.
How Mahomes, Chiefs found rhythm vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the ways that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs made adjustments to turn the tide on their side of the ball in Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers.
Simms’ SB LVIII film review: Purdy, 49ers’ offense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Super Bowl LVIII tape to assess the San Francisco 49ers' offensive performance against Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense.
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs, including the betting odds and why Kansas City is likely to win even though the 49ers at their best are a better team.
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down why the San Francisco 49ers defense has to be aggressive and tactical against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense in Super Bowl 58.
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the odds for most receiving yards in Super Bowl LVII, with Brandon Aiyuk and Travis Kelce having the best odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Chris Simms breaks down why Brandon Aiyuk must win his man-to-man matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks in the Super Bowl, citing his length and speed as attributes that can help him make a difference.
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Super Bowl LVIII MVP -- led by the two quarterbacks but with a couple of "dark horses" for both the Chiefs and 49ers.
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze what worked for the Lions in the first half against the 49ers, and why the Kansas City Chiefs should take a page out of Detroit's playbook in Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco.