 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short

February 14, 2024 02:19 PM
The Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back champions at Super Bowl LVIII, leaving 31 other NFL teams in their wake. Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed "honor" each team in the best way they know how.
Up Next
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvp_240214.jpg
2:11
Mahomes leads 2024 NFL MVP odds, but AFC foes loom
Now Playing
USATSI_22501945_copy.jpg
3:28
Give me the headlines: Sleepless in Seattle scheme
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awsbrockpurdy_240214.jpg
10:29
Purdy, 49ers struggled to pick up Chiefs’ blitzes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefsoffninersdef_240214.jpg
39:24
How Mahomes, Chiefs found rhythm vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ninersoffchiefsdef_240214.jpg
43:45
Simms’ SB LVIII film review: Purdy, 49ers’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
5:09
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
17:36
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mahomesblitz_240205.jpg
2:08
49ers defense has to be aggressive vs. Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_receivingyards_240205.jpg
2:14
Best bets for most receiving yards in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brandonaiyuk_240205.jpg
3:47
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
2:58
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
7:34
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Now Playing