SF, BUF, KC, MIA among Simms' Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both high on the San Franisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills in their Week 7 matchups and are also feeling the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why despite the Chargers' defensive improvements last week, the Chiefs' offense has the upper hand.
Week 7 preview: Dolphins vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the highly-anticipated Sunday night matchup between the Dolphins and the Eagles and whether Philadelphia can wake up against an explosive Miami team.
Week 7 preview: Jaguars vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate how well the Jags and Saints can overcome a boatload of injuries in their Week 7 TNF duel.
Browns’ defense was ‘off the charts’ vs. 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the historic pace of the Cleveland Browns' defense and how defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz schemed up a perfect game plan against Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Bills continue to be ‘too reliant’ on Allen, Diggs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into Stefon Diggs' Week 6 route chart and further discuss the Buffalo Bills being too reliant on Josh Allen, as well as the lack of "explosive playmakers" outside of Diggs.
Dolphins, Eagles odds to be No. 1 seed in AFC, NFC
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the current odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and NFC, with a focus on where the Dolphins and Eagles land.
Give me the headlines: Raiders ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3'
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 6 of the NFL, including the Minnesota Vikings U-G-L-Y win against the Chicago Bears and the Raiders handing the New England Patriots another loss.
Jets defense steps up against the Eagles at home
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed credit the Jets defense for getting the better of another top-tier offense, stuffing the Eagles and getting their first ever win against Philadelphia.
The ‘shocking’ Browns win against the 49ers
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the Browns ending the 49ers long-running regular season win streak and how they were able to pull off such a feat.
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both lean toward the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 6 Monday Night matchup as they head to SoFi Stadium and look to rebound from a 32-point loss.
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with the latter currently favored by two touchdowns at the sportsbooks.