Watch Now
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the NFC East showdown between the Giants and Commanders in NFL Week 2, but Simms and Florio disagree on how the game will play out.
Up Next
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, breaking down why they like the Chiefs, Jaguars and Ravens to cover.
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they expect the Vikings to keep things close against the 49ers in Week 2, breaking down the key matchups across both sides of the ball.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview an important game for the winless Browns and Jaguars, and explain how the Jacksonville defense will lead the team to a win vs. a struggling Browns offense.
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Indianapolis Colts' matchup against the Green Bay Packers, where the Colts are favored heading into the weekend against a Packers team that will likely be without Jordan Love.
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 2 Monday Night Football tilt between the Falcons and Eagles in Philadelphia, both believing that the Eagles at home on extra rest will have the advantage.
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Cardinals can hold strong against the Rams in Week 2 or if Los Angeles will be able to overcome injuries and get back on track.
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if the Bucs can go into Ford Field and defeat the Lions in Week 2, after Detroit narrowly beat a banged-up Rams roster last week.
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bengals will bounce back from an unexpected loss to the Patriots and if the Chiefs can continue their momentum in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they like Justin Fields and the Steelers' chances against a Broncos team that is still finding its footing with rookie QB Bo Nix.
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Titans
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Jets vs. Titans matchup in Week 2, explaining why New York should cover the spread and earn a much-needed win after a rough showing against the 49ers.
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview this Super Bowl XLIX rematch, and assess how the Seahawks offense will fare against Jerod Mayo's tough New England defense.