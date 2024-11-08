Watch Now
Blandino: Bengals' 2-point play called incorrectly
Dean Blandino joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the Cincinnati Bengals' two-point conversion play that ultimately cost them the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.
What Ravens’ win over Bengals means long term
Domonique Foxworth stops by the Dan Patrick Show to discuss why he believes Lamar Jackson is the regular season MVP and what areas the Ravens must improve in going into the playoffs.
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Rodney Harrison gives his take on the top NFL trade deadline acquisitions, the midseason Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to DJ Moore's comments after leaving the field mid-play vs. the Cardinals, questioning if the situation is a sign of frustration from the receiver and the Bears as a team.
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Browns GM Andrew Berry's latest comments regarding Deshaun Watson and break down how the quarterback's off-the-field troubles continue to negatively impact the franchise.
What Chase’s contract situation means for future
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss Ja'Marr Chase's future with the Cincinnati Bengals, breaking down how the star receiver's contract outlook will impact the franchise down the road.
Bengals vs. Ravens ends in chaos on Thursday night
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison explain why Ja’Marr Chase should have been targeted on the Bengals' game-deciding 2-point conversion vs. the Ravens, recapping the end of a wild game in Baltimore.
Are Ravens finally ready to dethrone Chiefs?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Ravens' recent stretch of strong play, discussing if they have what it takes to power past the Chiefs and where Baltimore's success leaves the Bengals in the AFC.
Does Burrow need to change temperament with refs?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the no-call on Joe Burrow to end the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Thursday night, explaining why the star quarterback is "too nice" with officials.
Goff making a career of overcoming adversity
Jason Garrett sits down with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff to discuss his rookie scouting report, what he has learned overcoming tough situations and his time in the Motor City so far.
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the best bets for the Monday Night Football Week 10 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.
Bet It In A Minute: Lions vs. Texans, NFL Week 10
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the best bets for the Week 10 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
Is there a case against Lions’ Goff to win MVP?
Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth joins Dan Patrick to discuss the state of the Bengals ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Ravens, as well as if there's a case against Jared Goff to win MVP.