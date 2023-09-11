Watch Now
Daboll: There are 'no excuses' for blowout loss
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy react to Brian Daboll's assessment of what went wrong for the Giants in their historic blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 1.
Give me the headlines: ‘Not in Command-ers yet’
Chris Simms gives his headlines for NFL Week 1, where Sam Howell helped the Commanders get off on the right foot to start the season and Derek Carr gave the Saints some big plays in their win.
Bengals have no answer for Browns defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Battle of Ohio, where the Cleveland Browns' defense kept Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offensive attack off balance.
Simms: Dolphins are ‘the most fun team to watch’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Miami Dolphins' statement win against the Los Angeles Chargers and the elevation of Tua Tagovailoa's game.
Diggs: If we execute ‘nobody can stop us’
Trevon Diggs joins Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Toney Dungy to explain how Stefon Gilmore has helped elevate his play, where his confidence stems from, how Dan Quinn played a huge role in the shutout and more.
Eagles get the win, Patriots make the statement
While the Eagles got the win against the Patriots, Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms believe the Patriots showed they can compete with their solid defense.
Highlights: Cowboys demolish Giants in Week 1
The Cowboys put the pressure on early and never let up, running the Giants into the ground 40-0 on SNF in Week 1.
Cowboys’ discipline impressed Prescott in win
Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard speak with Melissa Stark after the Dallas Cowboys' rout of the New York Giants and how it feels to get their first win to start the season.
Aiyuk, Hill headline Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry recaps some massive payouts after Brandon Aiyuk's and Justice Hill's monster days in Draft Kings Crowning Moments.
Patriots better prepare for Hill, Dolphins
The Football Night in America Crew previews next week's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins, and where New England should start their preparation.
Speed Round: NFL Week 1 Fill in the Blank
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett play a round of "Fill in the Blank" to weigh in on which 0-1 team looked most impressive, which 1-0 team is the most concerning and more.
Browns showing they can contend in the AFC
The Cleveland Browns dominated the Cincinnati Bengals at home and Football Night in America likes what they are seeing from Nick Chubb and the team's stingy defense.