Cowboys-Commanders devolved into 'absolute chaos'
Greg Olsen unpacks the twists and turns of Dallas' win over the Commanders, updates Jayden Daniels' health, discusses Saquon Barkley's MVP candidacy, the prevalence of NFL betting, the Lions, great tight ends, and more.
Barkley, Jacobs continue excelling with new squads
Dan Patrick looks at key storylines following Week 12 action, including where Saquon Barkley stands in the MVP race, before debating the "worst" good teams in the NFL.
Bet on Herbert to succeed vs. Ravens defense
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher are confident in the Chargers’ passing game against the Ravens, as evidenced by their favorite bets for MNF.
Mahomes thrives, Taylor struggles in Week 12
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher take a look at the top fantasy football performers as well as those who fell flat during Week 12 of the NFL season.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
The FFHH crew breaks down the fantasy football takeaways from the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots as well as the injuries to keep an eye on.
Pollard shines, Mixon struggles in TEN-HOU
Tony Pollard stepped up big time for the Titans, and Nico Collins was the only Texan to show up as Tennessee scored an upset win over Houston.
Loss to Cowboys puts Commanders in tough spot
A strong performance from Jayden Daniels wasn’t enough to cover up the Commanders’ miscues in a debilitating loss to the banged-up Cowboys.
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
Aaron Jones got his first touchdown in five games, Jordan Addison outperformed Justin Jefferson and Caleb Williams built more momentum in the Vikings’ win over the Bears.
Barkley puts up historic numbers in win vs. Rams
After putting up the fifth-most scrimmage yards ever in a single game by a running back, Saquon Barkley is not only the fantasy football MVP; he may be the MVP of the entire NFL.
Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend
Matthew Berry is down bad after a rough weekend that culminated with a heartbreaking Commanders loss that earned him some grief from Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher.
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Mike Florio explains why officials shouldn't have allowed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to "play games" with a penalty decision in the second half against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
PFT details several reasons for concerns with the Chiefs after they just barely beat the Panthers in Week 12, while Bo Nix once again impressed as he and the Raiders defeated an AFC West rival.