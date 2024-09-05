Watch Now
Patrick predicts Lions over Jets in Super Bowl LIX
Dan Patrick makes his Super Bowl LIX prediction and explains why he likes the Lions to win hoist the Lombardi Trophy over the Jets next February.
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
Brees: Transfer portal hampers player development
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees joins the Dan Patrick show to discuss the transfer portal becoming 'a bit of a disaster', how Patrick Mahomes could surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT, his Super Bowl picks and more.
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
How far can Love take the Green Bay Packers?
Annie Agar joins the Dan Le Batard Show to preview Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and explains why she has so much faith in Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are among the signal-callers Matthew Berry loves for Week 1, but Brock Purdy doesn’t elicit the same reaction
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
Matthew Berry puts together a group of flex picks to turn to if you’re in need during Week 1 of the NFL season.
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Matthew Berry expects two big-name quarterbacks to come up short of fantasy expectations in Week 1.
FFHH likes Henry, Rice overs in Ravens-Chiefs
FFHH likes Henry, Rice overs in Ravens-Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers all expect players to go over stat projections provided by DraftKings for the opener between the Ravens and Chiefs.
Le Batard: Cowboys’ success is ‘smoke and mirrors’
Le Batard: Cowboys' success is 'smoke and mirrors'
Dan Le Batard discusses the state of the Dallas Cowboys under Jerry Jones' leadership, and details their struggles to find success on the field despite their popularity.
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms predict how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' debut will unravel against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Arizona Cardinals' chances to upset the Buffalo Bills this Sunday to kickoff Week 1.