Ryans gives 'embarrassing' reply on Al-Shaair hit
Dan Patrick reacts to Azeez Al-Shaair's hit on Trevor Lawrence, breaking down DeMeco Ryans' response to the collision and the ramifications for all parties involved.
Browns vs. Broncos was ‘surprisingly entertaining’
The Dan Patrick Show crew reflects on the dramatic, entertaining MNF shootout between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns that left Jameis Winston 'praying for the Lord to deliver [him] from pick-sixes'.
Why Carter is unsung MVP on the Eagles
Mike Golic joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the NFL MVP race, thoughts on Azeez Al-Shaair getting suspended for his hit on Trevor Lawrence, the 12-team College Football Playoff and more.
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison check in on the NFC playoff picture, sharing why they "trust" Baker Mayfield and the Bucs over the Falcons in the NFC South and who may come out top in the West.
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’
The Football Night in America crew discuss why the Chicago Bears should target Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching vacancy, and analyze the top coaches on the market this offseason.
Allen, Saquon eatin’ good in NFL MVP race
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy explain how Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley are both eatin' good enough to earn the 2024 NFL MVP award.
NFL ‘sends a message’ with Al-Shaair suspension
FNIA reacts to the NFL's three-game suspension of Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair, explaining why the decision was a "great call" by the league and something that needed to send a message.
Viable QB adds in Week 14 fantasy: Wilson, Winston
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine quarterbacks available on the Week 14 waiver wire, discussing Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Will Levis as viable additions.
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
FFHH give out their favorite futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, including Quinyon Mitchell to win DROY, the Los Angeles Rams to win the NFC West, and Travis Hunter to go No. 1 in the NFL draft.
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win
Dan Patrick and Sean Salisbury debate Lamar Jackson's chances of becoming an all-time great if he can win a Super Bowl, why the Chargers could have trouble in the playoffs, and more after Week 13 action.
Thielen, Westbrook-Ikhine lead Week 14 WR waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through top WR waiver targets in Week 14, with Adam Thielen trending up in an improved Panthers offense and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine continuing to be a "touchdown machine."
Why Jeudy, Sutton are ‘locked in fantasy starters’
FFHH discuss how the Cleveland Browns have unlocked Jerry Jeudy after his record-breaking performance in Week 13, his ascension with Jameis Winston and Courtland Sutton's place as a “locked in fantasy starter."