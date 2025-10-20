 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jason Anderson sits on dirt moving equipment cropped.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_pl_plupdate_251020.jpg
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
nbc_pl_whubre_251020.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status

October 20, 2025 06:20 PM
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix saved his fantasy performance with a big fourth quarter and Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak break down what this means in fantasy moving forward.

nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_ffhh_eagles_251020.jpg
04:15
Eagles’ Brown, Smith combine for 304 yards in win
nbc_ffhh_evans_251020.jpg
02:28
Bet on WR Evans to have long reception in Week 7
nbc_ffhh_49ersfalcons_251020.jpg
07:07
49ers RB McCaffrey having vintage start to season
nbc_ffhh_saintsbears_251020_copy.jpg
06:01
Is it time to bench Saints RB Kamara in fantasy?
commandersrbjacorythumbnail.jpg
05:28
Croskey-Merritt falters in blowout loss to Cowboys
nbc_bte_giantseaglesv4_251020.jpg
01:19
Will Giants cover on road in rematch vs. Eagles?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_251020.jpg
07:31
Is Taylor fantasy football MVP so far this season?
nixwingiantsnewyork.jpg
10:21
Evaluating fantasy outings of Nix, Dart in Week 7
nbc_bte_dolphinsfalcons_251020.jpg
02:01
Can Falcons cover ‘monster number’ vs. Dolphins?
nbc_bte_viksatchrgers_251020.jpg
02:06
Take under when Chargers host Vikings on Thursday
nbc_bte_jetsbengals_251020.jpg
01:37
Dalzell: Taylor ‘should start’ over Fields for NYJ
nbc_csu_nfcnorthodds_251020.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Packers are favorites to win NFC North
lamb_dak.jpg
09:09
Give me the headlines: ‘Volume of the Lamb’
nbc_csu_broncosgiants_251020.jpg
20:38
Unpacking Broncos’ fourth quarter comeback vs. NYG
nbc_csu_eaglesvikings_251020.jpg
08:26
Eagles still uneven in win vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
06:22
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
04:46
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
01:54
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching
nbc_pft_dolphinsbrowns_251020.jpg
04:16
McDaniel’s firing feels imminent after loss to CLE
nbc_pft_bearssaints_251020.jpg
03:10
Bears continue to stockpile wins through Week 7
nbc_pft_patstitansreax_251020.jpg
03:10
Vrabel has been ‘the ultimate captain’ for Pats
USATSI_27368809_copy.jpg
03:25
Jaguars ‘lacked urgency’ in London
nbc_pft_raidersconvo_251020.jpg
03:29
Are Raiders second-guessing offseason additions?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartV2_251020.jpg
03:50
Simms: Dart has ‘elite’ playmaking ability
nbc_pft_wasdalreax_251020.jpg
05:10
Dak dominates Commanders as Daniels goes down
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_251020.jpg
05:19
Parsons ‘on a mission’ after three-sack game
nbc_pft_chiefsreax_251020.jpg
04:45
Chiefs ‘got it going’ after obliterating Raiders
nbc_pft_minphireax_251020.jpg
08:29
Eagles passing game flies high against Vikings
nbc_pft_giantsrespondV2_251020.jpg
06:44
How will Giants respond to Week 7 loss vs Broncos?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_251020.jpg
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
nbc_pl_whubre_251020.jpg
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_bowennuno_251020.jpg
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251020.jpg
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251020.jpg
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_bregoal1VOD_251020.jpg
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_foresthit_251020.jpg
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
nbc_nba_bottomfeeders_251020.jpg
04:41
Analyzing ‘charm’ of Jazz, Hornets ahead of season
USATSI_27342479_copy.jpg
05:44
Buzelis, Risacher have All-Star potential
USATSI_27217730_copy.jpg
07:18
Double-big lineups are ‘all the rage’ in NBA
nbc_nba_picksix_251020.jpg
04:47
Giannis, Jokic top Beecham’s season pick set
nbc_nba_rankings1through5_251020.jpg
09:45
Robinson’s health key for Knicks’ front court
nbc_nba_rankings6through10_251020.jpg
08:46
Why Clippers could be a ‘regular-season machine’
nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
10:38
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
09:20
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_bte_gswatlal_251020.jpg
02:11
Bet on over when Reaves, Lakers host Warriors
nbc_bte_houatokc_251020.jpg
02:06
HOU could ‘outright upset’ OKC in season opener
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
03:22
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
nbc_dps_rondarlinginterview_251020.jpg
14:16
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
nbc_dps_rg3interview_251020.jpg
15:57
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
nbc_dps_dodgers_251020.jpg
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
nbc_pft_chargersreax_251020.jpg
02:49
Burden is on Herbert ‘more than ever right now’
nbc_pft_charlieirsay_251020.jpg
03:59
Colts CEO Irsay-Gordon sets example for NFL owners
nbc_pft_coltsreax_251020.jpg
05:28
‘Everything is clicking’ for Colts after Week 7
nbc_pft_seanpayton_251020.jpg
03:33
Why Broncos should look to buy at trade deadline
nbc_pft_broncosgiants_251020.jpg
14:49
Broncos Week 7 rally ‘you had to see to believe’
nbc_nfl_giantsloss_251019.jpg
03:26
Dart must learn from Giants’ collapse vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_individualperformance_v2_251019.jpg
02:40
Chase, Taylor headline Week 7’s top performers
nbc_psnff_patsdisc_251020.jpg
01:34
Dungy: Patriots ‘have a belief in themselves’
nbc_psnff_shanahanmvp_251020.jpg
01:48
Harrison: Shanahan was the MVP against the Falcons