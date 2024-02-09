 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jordanloveintv_240209.jpg
Love reflects on ‘season of learning’ in Green Bay
nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
oly_astm_worlds_usaolyqual_240209.jpg
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jordanloveintv_240209.jpg
Love reflects on ‘season of learning’ in Green Bay
nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
oly_astm_worlds_usaolyqual_240209.jpg
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Manning, O'Hara break down QB-center relationship

February 9, 2024 09:48 AM
Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara join the Dan Patrick show to look back on their days playing together for the Giants, and discuss the important relationship between QB and center
Up Next
nbc_dps_jordanloveintv_240209.jpg
11:58
Love reflects on ‘season of learning’ in Green Bay
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonint_240208.jpg
10:48
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bufjoshallenint_240208.jpg
14:47
Allen recalls plays he can’t believe he pulled off
Now Playing
nbc_pft_saucegardnerint_240208.jpg
12:48
How experience at WR helped Gardner develop as CB
Now Playing
nbc_simms_picks_240208.jpg
5:09
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_simms_superbowlpreview_240208.jpg
17:36
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_matthewjudon_240208.jpg
7:16
Judon: Mayo couldn’t be a better successor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jamarrchaseint_240208.jpg
8:41
Chase details challenge of losing starting QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_devontasmith_240208.jpg
8:23
Smith: We ‘couldn’t stop the bleeding’ this year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_drewbreesintv_240208.jpg
8:22
Brees: Purdy succeeds ‘outside the system’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bobbywagnerint_240208.jpg
11:13
Wagner shares emotions of Super Bowl win vs. loss
Now Playing
nbc_pft_drewbrees_240208.jpg
11:16
Brees: Broncos didn’t look like a Payton offense
Now Playing