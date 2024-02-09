Watch Now
Manning, O'Hara break down QB-center relationship
Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara join the Dan Patrick show to look back on their days playing together for the Giants, and discuss the important relationship between QB and center
Love reflects on ‘season of learning’ in Green Bay
Love reflects on 'season of learning' in Green Bay
Jordan Love tells Dan Patrick about his first year as Packers starting quarterback, his favorite wins of the season, the emotions of draft night, getting noticed in public and his partnership with Old Spice.
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe what it was like to be part of the rise of the Lions, how Dan Campbell’s passion for the grind is so relatable and more.
Allen recalls plays he can’t believe he pulled off
Allen recalls plays he can’t believe he pulled off
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Josh Allen to get insight into how the Bills all rallied around Sean McDermott, talk through the plays that even he couldn't believe he made and more.
How experience at WR helped Gardner develop as CB
How experience at WR helped Gardner develop as CB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Sauce Gardner to explain what the Jets need to do next season, how Robert Saleh pushes him to be better, how Aaron Rodgers helped the team while injured and more.
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl LVIII preview: 49ers vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes' talent and the team's ability as a whole to thrive in big moments.
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Chiefs have more momentum than 49ers entering SB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs, including the betting odds and why Kansas City is likely to win even though the 49ers at their best are a better team.
Judon: Mayo couldn’t be a better successor
Judon: Mayo couldn’t be a better successor
Matthew Judon joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why he thinks Jerod Mayo is a natural hire to replace Bill Belichick, how Belichick handled the situation with grace and more.
Chase details challenge of losing starting QB
Chase details challenge of losing starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Ja’Marr Chase to discuss how the Bengals rallied around Jake Browning, why he’s more focused on winning a Super Bowl than his contract and more.
Smith: We ‘couldn’t stop the bleeding’ this year
Smith: We 'couldn’t stop the bleeding’ this year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by DeVonta Smith to unpack what went wrong for the Eagles to close out the 2023 season, what it’ll take to turn things around next year and more.
Brees: Purdy succeeds ‘outside the system’
Brees: Purdy succeeds 'outside the system'
Drew Brees sits down with Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers to discuss sitting high draft pick quarterbacks to start their careers, what he sees from Brock Purdy, Super Bowl LVIII predictions and more.
Wagner shares emotions of Super Bowl win vs. loss
Wagner shares emotions of Super Bowl win vs. loss
Bobby Wagner joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain how he manages to stay fresh after 12 seasons in the league, if he saw the Pete Carroll coaching change coming, why Super Bowl losses hurt so much and more.