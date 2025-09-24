 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
List of golf balls that players are using in 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Top Clips

pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
hunter_henry.jpg
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
Vice-captain prop bets add some monetary levity for U.S. team at Ryder Cup
NCAA Football: Illinois at Indiana
No. 11 Indiana at Iowa prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, top players, betting trends, and stats
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews
List of golf balls that players are using in 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage

Top Clips

pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
hunter_henry.jpg
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Expect Raiders to take advantage of Bears' defense

September 24, 2025 11:52 AM
Drew Dinsick explains why he's riding with the Raiders to cover against the Bears in Week 4 while Trysta Trick likes a Geno Smith passing prop against Chicago.

Related Videos

hunter_henry.jpg
02:23
Buy Henry as top-12 tight end for rest of season
nbc_ffhh_davanteadams_250924.jpg
03:04
Rams’ offense once again features two fantasy WR1s
nbc_ffhh_jamescook_250924.jpg
02:38
Is Bills’ Cook a fantasy sell-high candidate?
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250924.jpg
02:46
Saints’ Kamara falling out of fantasy RB2 ranks
nbc_ffhh_jeantychase_250924.jpg.jpg
08:12
Trust RBs Jeanty, Brown in Week 4 amid struggles
nbc_ffhh_chubb_250924.jpg
03:12
Texans’ Chubb is a risky Week 4 fantasy option
nbc_ffhh_keepclose_250924.jpg
06:24
Packers’ offense can roll in fantasy vs. Cowboys
nbc_roto_jags49ers_250924.jpg
02:03
Will 49ers beat Jaguars in Week 4 at home?
nbc_fnia_week4preview_250924.jpg
16:12
Packers vs. Cowboys headlines top Week 4 stories
nbc_fnia_rookiebreakout_250924.jpg
01:47
Which NFL rookie is due to break out?
nbc_fnia_quietrookies_250924.jpg
03:43
Jaguars doing Hunter ‘an injustice’ splitting time
nbc_fnia_rookiesstoodout_250924.jpg
03:53
Egbuka, Simmons lead top rookies after three weeks
nbc_fnia_wilsonbenched_250924.jpg
12:04
Benching Wilson, starting Dart is ‘typical Giants’
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
11:17
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
04:39
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
04:04
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag
nbc_pft_michahsackingdak_250924.jpg
03:39
Parsons says it’ll be ‘painful’ to sack Prescott
nbc_pft_jerryjonespersonal_250924.jpg
11:01
Florio: Jones’ ‘lust for money’ hurts chance at SB
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250924.jpg
10:55
PFT Power Rankings: Lions skyrocket in Week 4
nbc_pft_whymicahpacker_250924.jpg
13:16
The key reason why Parsons landed with Packers
nbc_pft_wilsonsafetyplan_250924.jpg
04:43
Why Wilson was Giants’ ‘safety plan’ at QB
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250924.jpg
05:05
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll’s job
nbc_pft_wilsonwantsout_250924.jpg
09:58
Evaluating what’s next for Wilson
nbc_pft_righttime_250924.jpg
10:23
Why it’s the right time to bench Wilson for Dart
nbc_pft_darttostart_250924.jpg
04:41
Dart gets fans excited for first time in long time
nbc_pff_cowboyspackersupdated_250924.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Packers vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
nbc_simms_bearsoffense_250923.jpg
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar

Latest Clips

pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
nbc_dps_danhurley_250924.jpg
18:04
Hurley: ‘I should work myself close to death’
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
greenarkansasrbthumbnail.jpg
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
lsutethumbnail.jpg
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_dps_jaxsondart_250924.jpg
01:53
Dart to be tested early against Chargers’ defense
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_dps_boogermcfarland_250924.jpg
16:29
Can Dart be the ‘savior’ the Giants need?
nbc_golf_hperussell_250924.jpg
04:21
Friendship defines Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup path
nbc_dps_robotumpires_250924.jpg
10:34
MLB approves robot umpire challenge system
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250924.jpg
02:40
HLs: Aces even series, Mercury win OT thriller
nbc_imsa_indyreview_250924.jpg
12:27
Cadillac ends ‘drought’ at Battle on the Bricks
nbc_golf_jostbreakfast_250924.jpg
05:41
Jost ‘emotional’ returning to play Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_simms_afcnorthodds_v2_250923.jpg
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
nbc_simms_ravensfake_250923.jpg
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?