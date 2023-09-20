Watch Now
Fitzpatrick thinks Wilson is hurting HOF chances
Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the Dan Patrick Show to remember Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens and discuss why Russell Wilson could be playing himself out of the Hall of Fame with the Broncos.
How the NFL can improve replay review
Mike Florio breaks down the recent trends of NFL replay review and how the "clear and obvious” standards of the process can be improved moving forward.
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
Matthew Berry explains why early-season fantasy darlings Brian Robinson, Puka Nacua and Hunter Henry should continue to deliver ahead of Week 3 matchups.
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
Matthew Berry weighs in on Austin Ekeler's injury status and explains why the lack of a clear timetable presents several concerns for fantasy lineups.
Week 3 lines: Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review early DraftKings lines for several Week 3 matchups including Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings and more.
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
Matthew Berry runs through some of his toughest running back start/sit decisions for Week 3 including Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce and Alexander Mattison.
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour explain why Bears QB Justin Fields is a shaky QB option in Week 3 against the Chiefs and why his early struggles are concerning.
Berry: Hunt won’t have ‘standalone’ fantasy value
Matthew Berry looks at the fantasy implications of Kareem Hunt returning to the Browns and explains why Jerome Ford will likely remain the lead back in Cleveland.
PFT Draft: 0-2 teams we have the most faith in
From the Chargers to the Broncos, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which 0-2 teams they're not counting out heading into Week 3.
Browns’ odds for 2023 plummet after Chubb injury
Mike Florio and Charean Williams take a look at how the odds, provided by Draft Kings, have shifted for the Browns to win the Super Bowl, win the AFC, win the AFC North and make playoffs after Nick Chubb’s injury.
Why Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss what Deion Sanders has been able to do at the University of Colorado Boulder and discuss if they could ever see him at the NFL level, as well as in a bigger NCAA conference.
Top impact players in Steelers vs. Raiders
Pro Football Focus previews the players to watch in the Week 3 SNF matchup between the Steelers and Raiders including Kenny Pickett and George Pickens for Pittsburgh and Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams for the Raiders.
PFT Power Rankings: Cowboys land on top in Week 3
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Charean Williams, explaining why the Cowboys earned the top slot, how the Bengals slide from No. 12 to No. 21, why the Giants are higher than the Commanders and more.