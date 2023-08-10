Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Bieniemy's toughness in Washington
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return for their latest brain expansion adventure, discussing the latest on Eric Bieniemy's 'toughness,' Johnny Manziel's lack of watching film and more.
How Bieniemy can win over his players
Dan Patrick dissects Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera's confusing comments about offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and what the OC should do about his team complaining behind his back.
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
In honor of NBC Sports' B1G Day, Mike Florio and Chris Simms engage in some Big Ten trivia.
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Commanders coach Ron Rivera walking back his comments on offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and how the narrative might impact Bieniemy's head coaching chances.
How serious is Burrow’s injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Zac Taylor's comments on Joe Burrow's recovery timeline that suggest there might be cause for concern on Burrow's early-season status.
Worse NFL teams make for better preseason games
Dan Patrick and the crew explain why the matchup between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, while seemingly boring, is actually the more interesting preseason game tonight.
CAR had more ‘juice’ in joint practice with NYJ
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it does not surprise them that the Carolina Panthers had more energy in their joint practice with the New York Jets due to the presence of the Hard Knocks TV crew.
Panthers QB Young’s intangibles are ‘eye-popping’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms asses the accuracy of Frank Reich's comparison of Bryce Young to Aaron Rodgers and believe that Young's ability to get rid of the football quickly adds to his promise.
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Chris Simms breaks down what he needs to see from Chicago Bears' Justin Fields this season, with a focus on the QB's pocket play and throwing ability.
How football raised Colts rookie QB Richardson
Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson talks with Peter King about the change from college to the NFL, starting for only one year at Florida and the life lessons he learned from football.
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Chris Simms wonders if the Pittsburgh Steelers have the right support around Kenny Pickett to be able to protect the young QB in the pocket and set him up for a successful season.
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss players who must be unleashed next season, including the Commanders' Jahan Dotson, George Pickens of the Steelers and the Falcons' Kyle Pitts.