Watch Now
Galaxy Brains: Schultz's comments on Cowboys
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Dalton Schultz's comments regarding the environment with the Dallas Cowboys and address the state of the Houston Texans.
Up Next
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
Rogers' 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
Connor Rogers reveals his QB rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft, which he believes is a deep, versatile class led by Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr.
Simms explains why Williams is a ‘slam dunk’ pick
Simms explains why Williams is a 'slam dunk' pick
Chris Simms joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the value of sitting vs. playing a rookie QB and what makes Caleb Williams so gifted, including his patience and mindfulness in the pocket.
Should NFL rookie quarterbacks sit for a year?
Should NFL rookie quarterbacks sit for a year?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Ryan Leaf's comments on why the Bears should sit Caleb Williams for a year if they draft him, analyzing if it really benefits rookie quarterbacks to learn behind a veteran.
Bears need to quickly ‘cut losses’ with Fields
Bears need to quickly 'cut losses' with Fields
NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Bears situation with Justin Fields, the top quarterbacks in the NFL draft, free agency and more.
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Broncos are “doing right by” Russell Wilson to give him permission to set up his next chapter.
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why J.J. McCarthy is franchise starting QB material and how he has been playing like a pro.
Simms defends his No. 1, No. 2 QB draft rankings
Simms defends his No. 1, No. 2 QB draft rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio what makes Caleb Williams is one of the best QBs he’s ever evaluated and why Jayden Daniels deserves to be in a tier of his own.
Simms defends his No. 3, No. 4 QB draft rankings
Simms defends his No. 3, No. 4 QB draft rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Bo Nix’s arm is being underestimated and what makes Michael Penix Jr. a “wildcard.”
How Watson wrinkles Flacco wanting to be in CLE
How Watson wrinkles Flacco wanting to be in CLE
Joe Flacco said Cleveland is the place he’d feel the best about, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explore how that would put pressure on Deshaun Watson.
PFT Draft: GMs you’d want to be this offseason
PFT Draft: GMs you’d want to be this offseason
From the Bears to the Texans, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which teams they’d be willing to act as GM for this offseason.
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
Trubisky reportedly returning to Bills as backup
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how Mitch Trubisky’s time in Buffalo was a “palate cleanser” and question if this will give the Bills confidence to “throw caution to the wind” next season.