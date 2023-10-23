Watch Now
Highlights: Eagles' D locks down Dolphins in win
The Eagles put the pressure on early and never let up, soaring to a 31-17 win over the Dolphins in Week 7 on SNF.
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles ‘worth it’
McDaniel: Need to make loss to Eagles 'worth it'
Mike McDaniel explains why it was critical to play such a good team on the road and how the Dolphins can use it as a building block, as well as addresses the number of penalties Miami accumulated.
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects on breaking the news of Lawrence Taylor's four-game suspension in the 1988 season and how he was inspired by the movie, All the President's Men.
Hurts-Brown connection shines after big Eagles win
Hurts-Brown connection shines after big Eagles win
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown catch up with Melissa Stark to unpack the Eagles' 31-17 win against the Dolphins, describe why it was a total team win and discuss their chemistry as a duo.
Speed Round: Comparing NFL QBs to musicians, bands
Speed Round: Comparing NFL QBs to musicians, bands
The FNIA crew each compare NFL quarterbacks to a musician, band or artist, including Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others.
Week 7 recap: Ravens put on show; Bills fall short
Week 7 recap: Ravens put on show; Bills fall short
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dive into Week 7, where the Ravens dominated the Lions, the Patriots pulled out an AFC East win against the Bills and more.
Baker picks off Hurts for TD to tie the game
Baker picks off Hurts for TD to tie the game
Jerome Baker intercepts Jalen Hurts’ pass to A.J. Brown and sprints 22 yards into the end zone to tie the game in the third quarter against the Eagles.
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
Mahomes-Kelce connection powers past LAC in Week 7
The FNIA crew recap the AFC West showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers in Week 7, questioning Los Angeles' lack of a plan for containing Travis Kelce after he and Patrick Mahomes were too much to overcome.
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
Bagent leads Bears to win in first NFL start
The FNIA panel analyze Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent's first career NFL start and how the rookie looked poised and confident in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
Browns lose Watson to injury in win vs. Colts
The FNIA panel recap how the Cleveland Browns were able to pull out a victory over the Indianapolis Colts after losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a shoulder injury.
Ravens ‘way too much’ for the Lions in Week 7 win
Ravens 'way too much' for the Lions in Week 7 win
The FNIA crew recap a the Ravens' dominant Week 7 win over the Lions, discussing how Baltimore is in 'great position' to continue to get better and what Detroit needs to do to move forward from the loss.
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Bills have questions after falling short to NE
Bill Belichick secured his 300th win in Week 7 as the Patriots outlasted the Bills, and the FNIA crew discuss if Buffalo can get back on track with injuries piling up on defense and taking the burden off of Josh Allen.