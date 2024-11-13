Warner: Would do Williams well to sit, acclimate

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts available for No. 1 South Carolina after sitting out a game due to academic suspension
NCAA Football: Washington at Penn State
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourismirelandgalwayep8_241113.jpg
Explore the best golf courses in Galway, Ireland
nbc_dls_crawfordint_241113.jpg
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvavl_241113.jpg
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: UCLA at Nebraska
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts available for No. 1 South Carolina after sitting out a game due to academic suspension
NCAA Football: Washington at Penn State
UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourismirelandgalwayep8_241113.jpg
Explore the best golf courses in Galway, Ireland
nbc_dls_crawfordint_241113.jpg
Crawford: Klay’s GS return a remnant of ‘old NBA’
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvavl_241113.jpg
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Warner: Would do Williams well to sit, acclimate

November 13, 2024 02:35 PM
Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss the Chicago Bears' messy offense and how the faster pace of the NFL could make it beneficial to bench Caleb Williams while he acclimates to the pros.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_week11preview_241113.jpg
13:19
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Now Playing
Russell_Wilson.png
5:05
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_officiatingissues_241113.jpg
2:41
Missed calls ‘shouldn’t happen’ with replay assist
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_poorsituational_241113.jpg
4:54
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_coltsbacktorichardson_241113.jpg
1:53
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
2:46
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
12:47
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
Now Playing
calebwilliams.jpg
23:54
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams
Now Playing
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
4:37
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241113.jpg
2:49
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241113.jpg
11:31
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_241113.jpg
5:22
Thielen, Pacheco lead injuries to track in Week 11
Now Playing