Warner: Would do Williams well to sit, acclimate
Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner sits down with Dan Patrick to discuss the Chicago Bears' messy offense and how the faster pace of the NFL could make it beneficial to bench Caleb Williams while he acclimates to the pros.
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy discuss some of the biggest Week 11 matchups around the NFL, including Steelers-Ravens, Chiefs-Bills and Bengals-Chargers.
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy unpack Mike Tomlin's decision to ride with Russell Wilson at QB, and the positive impact Wilson has had on the offense as a whole.
Missed calls ‘shouldn’t happen’ with replay assist
Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth analyze the continued issue with officiating in the NFL, discussing why these missed calls shouldn't be happening anymore with replay assist in place.
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy analyze poor situational football from Week 10, including the Broncos' blocked FG vs. the Chiefs and the Commanders jumping offside against the Steelers.
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy dissect the Colts' decision to go back to Anthony Richardson at QB but feel it's in Indianapolis' best interest to stay present as opposed to naming a rest-of-season starter.
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Steelers and Commanders to each win their divisions.
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into how the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was able to contain Jayden Daniels and minimize his ability to scramble in Week 10.
Bears need to change ‘trajectory’ of Williams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Bears' firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, discussing who deserves to shoulder the blame for the struggles on offense, and what Chicago needs to do to help Caleb Williams.
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?
Chris Simms provides his rapid reaction to Indianapolis going back to Anthony Richardson under center in Week 11 against the Jets and explains why it's ultimately the best thing for the Colts and everyone moving forward.
Commanders, Colts lead early line Week 11 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss their favorite early line bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.
Fantasy impact of Colts going back to Richardson
The FFHH crew discuss the Indianapolis Colts turning back to Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback, explaining what the move means for players such as Josh Downs and Jonathan Taylor.