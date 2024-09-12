Watch Now
Hard fantasy football lessons from Week 1
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter run through the revelations from Week 1 in the NFL that they wish they had known about ahead of time.
Murray’s comments on Harrison Jr. are ‘surprising’
Dan Patrick analyzes Kyler Murray's postgame comments regarding rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., explaining why Murray must "take ownership" when speaking to the media.
Are NFL teams realizing true value of a good RB?
NFL and college football analyst Ross Tucker joins Dan Patrick to talk about a recalibration of running back value in the NFL, the Dolphins' need to beat the Bills, Kyler Murray's comments and a spicy NCAA idea.
Bet it in a Minute: LAR-ARI, CIN-KC, PIT-DEN
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Rams vs. Cardinals, Bengals vs. Chiefs and Steelers vs. Broncos in Week 2.
Bet it in a Minute: NYG-WAS, IND-GB, TB-DET
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Giants vs. Commanders, Colts vs. Packers and Buccaneers vs. Lions in Week 2.
Bet it in a Minute: SEA-NE, LAC-CAR, NO-DAL
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 1 p.m. slate, including action on the Panthers and an Ezekiel Elliott rushing prop.
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
The FFHH team looks at the props they're most excited for as the Bills face the Dolphins on Thursday.
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Matthew Berry hand picks a lineup of flex picks for fantasy football managers in need during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
The FFHH crew breaks down the quarterbacks that could thrive and those that could flop in Week 2 of fantasy football.
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
It’s best not to rely on these pass-catchers if you’re a fantasy football manager in Week 2.
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, breaking down why they like the Chiefs, Jaguars and Ravens to cover.
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the list of pass-catchers that Berry is high on for Week 2 in fantasy football.