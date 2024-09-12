 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Broden Molen.png
Long Snapper Broden Molen Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 foursomes pairings and tee times
Texas v Michigan
College Football Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Wazzu vs Washington, WVU vs Pitt, Colorado, More!

Top Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderkullasintv_240912.jpg
How Kullas planned his SMX playoff path
nbc_smx_smxinsider30board_240912.jpg
Jett returns with a win; New SMX trophy unveiled
nbc_smx_smxinsiderfowler_240912.jpg
Why SMX Playoffs Round 2 means so much for Sexton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Broden Molen.png
Long Snapper Broden Molen Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three
2024 Solheim Cup: Day 1 foursomes pairings and tee times
Texas v Michigan
College Football Best Bets, Predictions, Odds for Week 3: Wazzu vs Washington, WVU vs Pitt, Colorado, More!

Top Clips

nbc_smx_smxinsiderkullasintv_240912.jpg
How Kullas planned his SMX playoff path
nbc_smx_smxinsider30board_240912.jpg
Jett returns with a win; New SMX trophy unveiled
nbc_smx_smxinsiderfowler_240912.jpg
Why SMX Playoffs Round 2 means so much for Sexton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Hard fantasy football lessons from Week 1

September 12, 2024 03:26 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter run through the revelations from Week 1 in the NFL that they wish they had known about ahead of time.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dponkylermurray_240912.jpg
8:08
Murray’s comments on Harrison Jr. are ‘surprising’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tuckerintv_240912.jpg
14:22
Are NFL teams realizing true value of a good RB?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bim4pgames_240912.jpg
1:18
Bet it in a Minute: LAR-ARI, CIN-KC, PIT-DEN
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bim1pgamespt3_240912.jpg
1:27
Bet it in a Minute: NYG-WAS, IND-GB, TB-DET
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bimpgamespt2_240912.jpg
1:13
Bet it in a Minute: SEA-NE, LAC-CAR, NO-DAL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkingsbillsmia_240912.jpg
4:19
Allen overs are solid bets vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chooselineup_240912.jpg
1:28
Eye Mayfield, McConkey as flex plays in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_240912.jpg
7:22
Fields on Berry’s QB Love list in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatchhate_240912.jpg
10:02
Don’t trust Pickens, Kirk in fantasy Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
1:22
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherlove_240912.jpg
9:42
Berry loves Rice, Samuel at WR in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbhate_240912.jpg
4:39
Berry not a fan of Elliott, Williams in Week 2
Now Playing