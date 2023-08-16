Watch Now
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7
Round 7 of the Rotoworld staff mock draft on Fantasy Football Happy Hour is loaded with running backs, headlined by Dalvin Cook and Isiah Pacheco, who offer "opportunity" toward the later stages of the draft.
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill kick off the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft. Matthew Berry, Lawrence Jackson, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze the first round.
Berry blasts Jackson’s mock draft, WR depth
After the Rotoworld staff's fantasy football mock draft, Matthew Berry critiques Lawrence Jackson's team for its weak bench and lack of depth at wide receiver.
McCaffrey, Ekeler lead Berry’s RB rankings
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their running back tiers, with fantasy studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler leading the way.
Analyzing Cook, Elliott’s fit with NYJ and NE
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down the fantasy implications of Dalvin Cook signing with the New York Jets and Ezekiel Elliott signing with the New England Patriots.
Can Taylor be trusted by fantasy owners?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor's injury situation and trade request and what it means for fantasy owners moving forward.
Berry’s QB rankings led by Hurts, Allen, Mahomes
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their quarterback tiers, with Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes leading the way, and detail their decision-making process for their rankings.
What will offense look like for CHI, IND, GB, CLE?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher analyze the preseason play of Justin Fields, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love, and Sam Howell, and predict what their corresponding teams might look like this season.
Berry’s preseason fantasy takeaways: Dell, JSN
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Thursday's preseason action and highlight notable players to watch from the Texans, Patriots, Seahawks and Vikings.
Henry, Pierce lead Berry’s 2023 fantasy trivia
Damian Dabrowski joins Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on Fantasy Football Happy Hour for some trivia with looks at Derrick Henry, Dameon Pierce and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 81-100
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine the 81-100 range in Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Brandin Cooks, Michael Thomas, Jakobi Meyers and more.
Berry’s 2023 overall fantasy rankings: 61-80
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review notable names in the 61-80 range of Berry's 2023 overall rankings including Cam Akers, Deshaun Watson and more.