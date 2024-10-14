Watch Now
Highlights: Bengals grind out SNF win
Joe Burrow set the tone early and Chase Brown finished things off, leading the Bengals to a 17-7 victory over the Giants on the road on Sunday Night Football.
Bengals’ defense steps up in SNF win over Giants
The PSNFF crew reacts to the Bengals' gritty win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football, discussing Cincinnati's upcoming schedule and why New York's defense was impressive.
Burrow dubs SNF a ‘really ugly’ win against Giants
Joe Burrow and B.J. Hill join Melissa Stark to unpack the huge opening TD, as well as how the defense focused on fixing the little things against the Giants.
Speed Round: NFC North historical through Week 6
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the NFC North making history through six weeks with each team having four wins and why Drake Maye's NFL debut provided optimism for the New England Patriots.
Brown breaks free for 30-yard TD late vs. Giants
Bengals' running back Chase Brown finds a gap and breaks loose for a 30-yard touchdown run to cap off Cincinnati's win over the Giants on Sunday Night Football.
Eagles ‘lucky to escape’ with win vs. Browns
The FNIA crew analyze the Eagles victory against the Browns in Week 6, discussing why Philadelphia shouldn't feel good about barely escaping with a with over a struggling Cleveland team.
Jackson, Henry duo help Ravens extend win streak
Mike Florio, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Maria Taylor and Matthew Berry react to the Ravens' victory over the Commanders and how the Baltimore offense is starting to click behind Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
Lions ‘make a statement’ in throttling of Cowboys
The FNIA crew breaks down the Lions' dominant victory over the Cowboys in Week 6, discussing how it was a complete team win that showed the strength on both sides of the ball for Detroit.
McPherson kicks go-ahead FG for Bengals
Evan McPherson breaks the deadlock with a 37-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead late in the third quarter.
Tracy Jr. punches in TD through traffic
Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets the Giants on board in the third quarter, marking the teams’ first touchdown at home this season.
Burrow sprints it 47 yards to the house
Joe Burrow wastes no time rushing the ball 47 yards into the end zone for a touchdown to put the Bengals up 7-0 after the extra point just minutes into SNF.
Ravens’ Andrews gets back on track in Week 6
Mike Florio shares what Ravens' tight end Mark Andrews told him after he scored his first touchdown of the 2024 season in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders.