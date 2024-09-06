 Skip navigation
Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jessica Pegula’s historic U.S. Open run reaches final test: Aryna Sabalenka
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1
Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_snf_mahomesworthyintv_240905.jpg
Mahomes, Worthy reflect on Week 1 win vs. Ravens
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240905.jpg
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
nbc_snf_kcworthytd2_240905.jpg
Mahomes hits Worthy deep for his second TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Jessica Pegula’s historic U.S. Open run reaches final test: Aryna Sabalenka
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1
Higgins_USA.jpg
Top Five NFL Injuries and Contingency Plans for Week 1

Top Clips

nbc_snf_mahomesworthyintv_240905.jpg
Mahomes, Worthy reflect on Week 1 win vs. Ravens
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240905.jpg
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
nbc_snf_kcworthytd2_240905.jpg
Mahomes hits Worthy deep for his second TD

View All Scores

Watch Now

Highlights: KC holds off BAL in nail-biting finish

September 6, 2024 12:10 AM
Patrick Mahomes connected with Xavier Worthy on two TDs, leading the Chiefs to a 27-20 NFL Kickoff win over the Ravens, who surged in the final minutes.
nbc_snf_mahomesworthyintv_240905.jpg
1:26
Mahomes, Worthy reflect on Week 1 win vs. Ravens
nbc_snf_kcworthytd2_240905.jpg
0:47
Mahomes hits Worthy deep for his second TD
nbc_snf_ballikelytd_240905.jpg
1:03
Likely’s 49-yard touchdown electrifies Ravens
nbc_snf_kcworthytd_240905.jpg
0:53
Worthy jets to the end zone for KC’s first score
nbc_snf_balhenrytd_240905.jpg
0:49
Henry punches through for first TD of season
nbc_fnia_florio_rasheerice_240905.jpg
0:45
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
nbc_fnia_threepeatchat_240905.jpg
6:33
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
nbc_fnia_kickoffstrat_240905.jpg
3:45
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
nbc_fnia_brazilgame_240905.jpg
2:38
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
galaxybrain-0905.jpg
9:49
Upsets to watch for NFL Week 1
nbc_roto_bimsnf_240905.jpg
0:49
Bet it in a Minute: Best bets for LAR-DET Week 1
nbc_roto_bimmnf_240905.jpg
0:46
Bet it in a Minute: Jets can upset 49ers Week 1
