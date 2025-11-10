Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers

Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 10
Nic Bodiford
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Eagles at Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Notre Dame Commit Devin Fitzgerald Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Watch Now
Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers
November 9, 2025 11:51 PM
The Chargers set the tone early with a safety and maintained their level of intensity the entire game, ultimately defeating the Steelers 25-10.
Related Videos
01:53
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
47
Vidal plows through traffic to extend lead
03:45
Texans, Colts dominate late for comeback wins
03:56
Speed Round: NFL Week 10 Great MVP Debate
04:12
Maye ‘unfazed’ in NE’s ‘gutsy’ win over Bucs
42
Warren hurdles Hart with ease
45
Can Campbell power DET past PHI on SNF in Week 11?
44
McConkey connects with Herbert for first TD
01:23
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
31
Analyzing the future of Dart, Daboll after Week 10
03:21
Snoop Dogg loves the way the Steelers ‘fight’
01:40
Kneeland’s death sparks mental health conversation
02:24
Honoring legacy of Tagliabue, who died at 84
59
Maye on win over Bucs: ‘Every week we’re fighting’
50
In a ‘league of change’, Glenn blocking out noise
04:15
FNIA FaceTime: Johnson has ‘been big’ for Williams
01:00
Tua: ‘It’s a special feeling’ to beat the Bills
11:24
Examining DEN offense after poor TNF performance
03:16
Berry: Daniels should not play again this season
01:41
Raiders entire pass game ‘brutal’ Thursday night
04:46
Montgomery faces bad WAS rush defense in week 10
01:47
Browns RB Judkins has great matchup in week 10
02:55
Brissett among start/sit questions for NFL Week 10
08:29
Ramifications of RB injuries in NFL Week 10
08:53
Can Meyers factor into JAC offense in debut?
01:40
Panthers, Falcons lead Week 10 best bets
02:14
Alt’s absence could hurt Chargers against Steelers
02:18
Can Packers cover 2.5-point spread against Eagles?
02:00
Bet on Williams to have long reception in Week 10
02:59
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Latest Clips
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
01:59
Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers
01:59
Highlights: Pistons beat 76ers, win 6th straight
02:00
HLs: Thunder end road trip with win vs Grizzlies
01:56
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
02:00
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11
02:12
Villa ‘back to their best’ in rout of Bournemouth
