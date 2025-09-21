 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup Day Three Rounds
By the numbers: 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm announce that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80

Top Clips

nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup Day Three Rounds
By the numbers: 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm announce that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80

Top Clips

nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hampton, Williams lead Week 3's anytime TD parlay

September 21, 2025 02:26 PM
Fantasy Football Pregame unveils their TD scorer parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 3.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_dkpickuplines_250921.jpg
03:03
Robinson, Boutte bets go head-to-head in Week 3
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
11:26
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
02:10
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
nbc_ffhh_jayden_250919.jpg
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250919.jpg
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
nbc_ffhh_ontap_250919.jpg
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
nbc_ffhh_ollie_250919.jpg
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
06:13
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
05:22
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
05:32
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
nbc_pft_brady_250919.jpg
13:00
Brady’s commentary job a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_mikemcdanielfuture_250919.jpg
11:47
Are McDaniel’s days in Miami numbered?
nbc_pft_dophinserrors_250919.jpg
11:53
Dolphins’ errors help Bills secure Week 3 win
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250919.jpg
08:21
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
05:28
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
nbc_pft_tuaconvo_250919.jpg
11:30
Is it time for Dolphins to move on from Tua?
nbc_pft_billshump_250919.jpg
13:42
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?
nbc_pft_billsdolphinsrecap_250919.jpg
06:10
Bills defeat Dolphins on TNF to start 3-0
nbc_ffhh_loveqbs_250918.jpg
04:12
Williams, Wilson have favorable matchups Week 3
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250918.jpg
03:08
Allen leads most bet props for TNF Week 3
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_250918.jpg
02:16
Stroud, Love may disappoint NFL Week 3

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_gibbshamlin_250921.jpg
03:18
Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
12:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsmc_250921.jpg
10:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_arsmcpostgame_250921.jpg
03:46
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_imsa_michelinfeature_250921.jpg
46
IMSA endurance racing leads to pit road pressure
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
oly_atm1500_worlds_garlanddecathlon_250921.jpg
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
nbc_pl_kevinintv_250921.jpg
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_250921.jpg
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
nbc_pl_jonashutierrezintv_250921.jpg
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
nbc_pl_fletcherintv_250921.jpg
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_intv_250921.jpg
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_250921.jpg
11:27
McLaughlin-Levrone anchors U.S. to CR in 4x400m