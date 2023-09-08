 Skip navigation
Analyzing Love's impact on Packers' offense

September 8, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Jordan Love's debut as Green Bay's starter when the Packers take on a revamped Bears team in Week 1.
