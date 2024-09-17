Watch Now
Are the Eagles being coached to full potential?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question what Vic Fangio’s plan was during the final moments against the Falcons and examine how the Eagles let the game slip away.
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Bryce Young prompts the idea of a prospect opting to stay in the college cycle another year with NIL to avoid being drafted to a dysfunctional team.
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out what the Chiefs will do to replace Isaiah Pacheco, who will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula.
Cousins explains how it takes entire team to win
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how there are a number of moving parts in the Falcons’ comeback win and why it takes everyone.
What’s next for Mahomes at age 29?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty wish Patrick Mahomes a happy birthday and spell out what’s next for the QB, given all he’s accomplished before 30.
Confidence meter: 0-2 teams to make the playoffs
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on how optimistic they are about teams that are off to a rough start turning things around for the postseason.
What the Falcons did right against the Eagles
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Kirk Cousins capitalized on exactly what the Eagles defense wasn’t able to lock down, as well as how the offensive line shined and why running the ball was critical.
Eagles ‘let the Falcons off the hook’ by passing
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty question why the Eagles didn’t run the ball twice late, why ultimately it was Nick Sirianni’s decision and more.
QBs who could use draft mulligan with another team
From Sam Darnold to Mac Jones, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline which QBs could've benefitted from a draft re-do.
What Johnson’s torn Achilles means for Reddick
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline why they anticipate Haason Reddick’s deal getting done shortly after Jermaine Johnson tore his Achilles.
Analyzing decision to put Kelce in broadcast booth
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why Falcons fans must’ve been frustrated listening to Jason Kelce in the booth and question if he would’ve tried to change the play call late if he were still playing.
Morris set up Falcons to execute in final minutes
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty commend the Falcons’ coaching staff for making enough changes from Week 1 to Week 2 to set up the players to perform in key situations.