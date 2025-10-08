Skip navigation
Daboll playing mind games with Eagles, Brown
Simms: Gannon has work to do in locker room
‘Desperate’ Ravens add Gilman, Gardner-Johnson
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
Mike Florio
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
Josh Alper
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Myles Simmons
Myles Simmons
Daboll playing mind games with Eagles, Brown
Simms: Gannon has work to do in locker room
‘Desperate’ Ravens add Gilman, Gardner-Johnson
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
Mike Florio
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
Josh Alper
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Myles Simmons
Myles Simmons
Daboll playing mind games with Eagles, Brown
October 8, 2025 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to preview Thursday Night Football's NFC East showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.
11:13
Simms: Gannon has work to do in locker room
07:04
‘Desperate’ Ravens add Gilman, Gardner-Johnson
08:16
Simms unsure Flacco trade fixes much for Bengals
06:04
Pressure is on Taylor, Tobin in Cincinnati
08:26
Florio: ‘It feels like it’s disintegrating’ at UNC
01:40
Players to watch in Lions vs. Chiefs on SNF
01:49
Key players in Jaguars v. Seahawks battle
21:38
NE ‘capable’ of winning AFC East amid BUF upset
20:28
Win over Chiefs ‘biggest of Lawrence’s career’
08:54
Reacting to Flacco trade to Bengals from Browns
01:25
How Flacco impacts Chase, Higgins in fantasy
01:30
Haskins likely to replace Hampton as Chargers RB1
12:30
Bourne, Doubs lead Week 6 WR waiver wires
01:27
Jags’ BTJ showing signs of improvement in fantasy
01:17
Mahomes’ run game makes him a top-5 fantasy QB
03:35
Week 6 waiver wire QBs: Giants’ Dart, 49ers’ Jones
05:02
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
02:03
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
05:14
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
17:55
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6
04:31
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
01:52
Jaguars ‘overrated’ by the market against Seahawks
01:43
Take the points given to 49ers v. Buccaneers
01:22
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers
01:42
McMillan and Warren other OROY bets behind Egbuka
12:45
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
06:24
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
11:11
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD
02:03
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
01:42
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Timberwolves
01:04
Bulls, Cavaliers tested by late game situations
04:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Cavaliers
01:23
Clutch blocks seal Bulls’ preseason win over Cavs
08:13
What is at stake at the 2025 KFT Championship?
01:00
Okoro impressed with Bulls’ ‘competitive spirit’
36
Carter gives Bulls lead with clutch bucket
01:55
Motocross of Nations Team USA performance review
03:34
The good and bad of LPGA parity
04:05
Carmichael: Shimoda ‘crushed it’ on 450 at MXoN
10:57
Highlights: NB3 Collegiate Match Play, Day 1
03:19
Englhardt destined to be ND Football Leprechaun
23
Porter Jr. creates space, Nance rattles the rim
04:12
Does Mobley have opportunity to be MVP candidate?
11
Nance swiftly finds Tomlin underneath
04:23
O’Mara among Title 24 picks for peak MXoN racers
04:48
Holeshot Challenge was ‘hell of a time’ RC and RV
15
Buzelis shows off the hustle on both ends
02:19
Atkinson excited for Cavs to ‘prove ourselves’
01:21
Michigan vs. USC: X-factors, keys to the game
01:30
Run game will be key in Notre Dame-NC State
09:50
Wadkins: PGA should rethink events in New York
11:41
Ogilvy on preparing for 2026 Presidents Cup
11:09
Snedeker takes Ryder Cup lessons to Presidents Cup
11:04
Arsenal look ‘on a mission’ to start season
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
05:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
03:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
06:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
