Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales

April 17, 2024 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on Caitlin Clark, given Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said she had the highest-selling jersey on draft night out of any player in any league.
