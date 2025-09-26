Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
Other PFT Content
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
Other PFT Content
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum
September 26, 2025 07:38 AM
Despite Kyler Murray and the Cardinals hitting the "gas pedal" after a "boring and sluggish" start against the Seahawks, Arizona finds itself 2-2 after Week 4 in a loaded NFC West.
Related Videos
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
14:29
Odunze, Olave could stay consistent in Week 4
14:24
Hampton, Hall and Dobbins headline RBs for Week 4
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
01:55
NFL Week 4 preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Bears vs. Raiders
03:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. 49ers
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
02:53
NFL Week 4 preview: Colts vs. Rams
02:14
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
03:13
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
02:21
NFL Week 4 preview: Titans vs. Texans
02:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
02:29
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Lions
02:52
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Falcons
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Saints vs. Bills
03:49
NFL Week 4 preview: Vikings vs. Steelers
03:16
NFL Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
01:51
Love props headline Packers vs. Cowboys bets
Latest Clips
01:48
DeChambeau starts Ryder Cup off strong with birdie
02:16
Team Europe captain Donald’s journey to Ryder Cup
06:22
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
07:11
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
06:36
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
20:07
Final standings review; looking ahead to MXoN
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
01:48
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup
01:32
Start Godwin in fantasy with Evans, Egbuka injured
01:26
McMillan the ‘lone bright spot’ for Panthers
01:28
Adams has ‘top-15' ceiling in fantasy
07:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
12:34
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 1
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue