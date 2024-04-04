Watch Now
Rice met with police over street-racing incident
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine next steps for Rashee Rice, given his involvement in Saturday’s incident, and outline if the NFL could get involved.
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape
Bo Nix and Chris Simms analyze the Oregon quarterback's 2023 game film against USC, discussing his progressions, his throwing mechanics and how he breaks down the defense.
Inside Nix’s decision to transfer to Oregon
Bo Nix sits down with Chris Simms to discuss following in his father's footsteps by playing at Auburn before ultimately deciding to transfer to Oregon.
Bills, Patriots, Jets, Dolphins top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the AFC East to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including WR in Buffalo, QB in New England and more.
College football reportedly exploring Super League
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports that college football presidents and executives are exploring the creation of a “Super League” and map out how the concept could be executed.
Legislators reportedly pitching Kansas to Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports Kansas legislators are attempting to get the Chiefs to move to Kansas and question if the Chiefs would consider a city in Texas.
Bills need ‘variety of guys’ to replace Diggs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore notable free agent WRs as options to replace Stefon Diggs and dive into draft prospects that could be game ready for the NFL level.
Texans’ outlook with Diggs supporting Stroud
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend the Texans for turning around their organization so quickly and weigh in on expectations for Houston this season.
Beane ensured Allen wasn’t blindsided about Diggs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s so important for Josh Allen to be in the loop about key team transactions as the leader of the team.
How competitive are Bills after offseason moves?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look back at the offseason additions and departures, including Stefon Diggs, and assess what shape the team is in ahead of next season.
Beane sheds light on timing of Diggs trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Bills elected to trade Stefon Diggs to the Texans now, knowing it leads to a $31 million dead-cap charge.
Unpacking trade terms for Diggs to Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the details of the Stefon Diggs trade and sift through Brandon Beane’s explanation on whether the WR requested a trade.