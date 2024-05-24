Watch Now
How long is Lamb willing to hold out for new deal?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why the best way to get Jerry Jones' attention is to hold out and weigh in on how long CeeDee Lamb is willing to stay away to put the pressure on.
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the news that all Division 1 athletes dating back to 2016 will receive a share of the settlement fund totaling over $2.7 billion.
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore the latest surrounding Deshaun Watson and spell out why although he appears full strength now, the true test will come during the season.
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job
From Will Levis in Tennessee to Kirk Cousins in Atlanta, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which QBs they believe are loosely holding onto their role as the starter.
Payton: Nix is ‘farther along than most would be’
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how many starting QBs Denver has cycled through since Peyton Manning and explain why the Broncos need to really find their guy.
Jones ‘wasn’t fired up about’ NYG’s QB draft noise
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline how if Daniel Jones isn't playing up to the standard, the Giants could turn to Drew Lock during the season.
Lions’ biggest challengers for NFC North title
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine how each team in the NFC North has improved this offseason and spell out who could give the Lions the most difficult run.
Moore confident Bears have ‘endless playmakers’
Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out how the Bears have added support around Caleb Williams and why if he lives up to his potential, Chicago could be on its way.
Lions will go as far as Goff takes them
Mike Florio and Charean Williams recall how the Lions blew it in the NFC Championship last season and spell out why Jared Goff needs to prove he can win when it matters most this year.
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Anthony Richardson doesn't need to change the way he plays, but rather, change the way the plays end to get down before an injury.
Potential issues if Brady is owner and broadcaster
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how the NFL is addressing the potential issue from an access standpoint if Tom Brady is both a part owner of the Raiders and a broadcaster.
Analyzing how Chiefs handled Butker situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Patrick Mahomes' and Andy Reid's remarks about Harrison Butker, acknowledge how his position on the field was a factor and discuss the Chiefs' team culture.