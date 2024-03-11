 Skip navigation
Swift reportedly agrees to deal with the Bears

March 11, 2024 01:22 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why the Bears offense will be a “handful” after agreeing to a three-year deal with D’Andre Swift.
nbc_simms_raiderswilkins_240311.jpg
4:00
Wilkins brings ‘versatility’ to Raiders defense
nbc_simms_titanspollard_240311.jpg
9:13
Pollard a ‘phenomenal’ fit for Titans’ new scheme
nbc_pft_amrsteadcut_240311.jpg
1:54
49ers reportedly plan to release Armstead
nbc_pft_chrisjonesresigns_240311.jpg
6:50
Chiefs ‘found the sweet spot’ for Jones
nbc_pft_pitvsden2024_240311.jpg
1:23
Wilson plans to sign with PIT, who play DEN in ’24
nbc_pft_jerryjeudy_240311.jpg
4:02
Jeudy to the Browns means ‘no excuses’ for Watson
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_240311.jpg
20:26
If not Cousins in Minnesota, then who?
nbc_pft_chargerstrades_240311.jpg
4:58
LAC reportedly open to trade offers for veterans
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_240311.jpg
8:28
Mayfield ‘rising again’ for new deal in Tampa Bay
nbc_pft_justinfields_240311.jpg
7:26
Unpacking Fields’ most likely landing spots
nbc_pft_macjones_240311.jpg
6:39
Simms: Jones is ‘an insurance policy’ for Jags
nbc_pft_wilsontomlin_240311.jpg
12:41
Wilson will be a ‘breath of fresh air’ for Tomlin
