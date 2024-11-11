 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
deebo.jpg
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
deebo.jpg
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones' time as Giants' starting QB nearing an end

November 11, 2024 09:05 AM
After the Giants' disastrous loss to the Panthers in Week 10, PFT examines Daniel Jones' NFL future as his days in New York appear to be coming to a close.
Up Next
nbc_pft_cardsjets_241111.jpg
10:18
Jets’ season is ‘over’ after blowout Week 10 loss
Now Playing
deebo.jpg
8:00
Analyzing Samuel’s dispute with Pepper, Moody
Now Playing
lion_mpx.jpg
8:31
Lions growing stronger as Smith’s debut looms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansangle_241111.jpg
8:19
Opponents have ‘cracked the code’ against Texans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsangle_241111.jpg
7:15
Bates symbolizes Lions’ resiliency in comeback win
Now Playing
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241110.jpg
1:56
Rams have ‘young, talented disrupters’ up front
Now Playing
nbc_simms_titanschargers_241110.jpg
4:00
Chargers are one of the most ‘consistent’ teams
Now Playing
rodgers_thumb.jpg
12:08
Give Me The Headline: ‘Desert Storm’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
7:23
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
3:43
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
8:20
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns
Now Playing
Jamarr.jpg
7:35
What Chase’s contract situation means for future
Now Playing