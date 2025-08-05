 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_pft_deshaunwatsonsituationv2_250805__860372.jpg
Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watson would be ‘better off’ getting out of CLE

August 5, 2025 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the relationship between Deshaun Watson and the Browns has been severed and why the QB needs a fresh start elsewhere once fully healthy.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_joeflaccostarter_250805.jpg
03:41
CLE lists Flacco as starter on initial depth chart
nbc_pft_richardrsonjones_250805.jpg
09:25
Jones vs. Richardson feels ‘equal’ as QB1 battle
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleycouncil_250805.jpg
01:27
Barkley clarifies he declined President’s Council
nbc_pft_shedeur_250805.jpg
04:02
Why Shedeur doesn’t want Deion at training camp
nbc_pft_tylerhuntleybrowns_250805.jpg
06:42
Browns add Huntley to ‘traveling road show’
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250804.jpg
02:22
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250804.jpg
11:19
Harvey a candidate for ‘Joker’ in Broncos offense
nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
nbc_ffhh_te_loveland_250804.jpg
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_wr_nabers_250804.jpg
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
nbc_ffhh_rideordie_250804.jpg
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
nbc_ffhh_rb_chasebrown_250804.jpg
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
nbc_csu_colts_danieljones_250804.jpg
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
nbc_csu_lions_takeaway_250804.jpg
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
nbc_csu_halloffame_chargers_250804.jpg
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
nbc_bte_nflmvp_250804.jpg
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
nbc_bte_brownsfutures_250804.jpg
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
nfl_1920.jpg
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
nbc_pft_hof2026_250804.jpg
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250804.jpg
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250804.jpg
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
nbc_pft_jamescook_250804.jpg
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
nbc_pft_dezbryant_250804.jpg
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
nbc_pft_jonestofans_250804.jpg
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
nbc_pft_jerryjonesstatement_250804.jpg
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_seanpayton_250805.jpg
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_afcwestfinish_250805.jpg
11:14
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC West
nbc_cfb_curtcignettiintv2_250804.jpg
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_austinriley_250804.jpg
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250804.jpg
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
nbc_roto_jacobwilson_250804.jpg
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250804.jpg
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_nas_watglencreative_250804.jpg
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
nbc_pft_parsonstradeoptions_250804.jpg
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
nbc_pft_parsonsstatement_250804.jpg
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_kornferryfr_250803.jpg
09:10
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron