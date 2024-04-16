 Skip navigation
Eagles are 'ahead of the game' with Smith deal

April 16, 2024 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why other teams would be smart to hold their young core together like the Eagles, who agreed to a three-year extension with DeVonta Smith.
