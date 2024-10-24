 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense

October 24, 2024 09:17 AM
Mike Florio is joined by Omar Kelly to discuss if Tua Tagovailoa has learned what to avoid in order to stay healthy and why if the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs, Miami could be due for a possible reset.
Up Next
nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
0:57
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
6:26
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jwinston_241024.jpg
2:46
Why did Browns change play-callers for Winston?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_doesbelong_241024.jpg
1:12
Young overmatched, or Panthers just dysfunctional?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuabigpicture_241024.jpg
8:35
Big-picture look at future for Tua, player safety
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dolphinsbackups_241024.jpg
2:47
Dolphins criticized for lack of a strong backup QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_godwininjury_241024.jpg
2:22
How Bucs will adapt with Godwin on IR
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bucscreamsiclejerseys_241024.jpg
1:43
Dungy recalls Bucs’ infamous creamsicle jersey
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kupptrade_241024.jpg
2:43
Have the Rams given up on the 2024 season?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hopkinstrade_241024.jpg
2:54
Understanding strategy behind Hopkins trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jeffersonvikings_241024.jpg
5:14
Vikings’ offense ‘has left meat on the bone’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsrams_241024.jpg
2:58
Rams could turn things around by defeating Vikings
Now Playing