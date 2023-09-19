Watch Now
Examining Mahomes’ new deal with the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Patrick Mahomes’ new deal, where the QB is set to receive $208.1 million from 2023-2026. It’ll be the most in NFL history over a four-year span.
Watson clearly looks ‘out of sync’ with the Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Deshaun Watson just isn’t the same QB he used to be with the Texans, from his throwing mechanics to his lack of composure.
Did Browns deserve flag on final play v. Steelers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Joey Porter Jr. got away with holding Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 2 statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which platers they believe made the biggest statements in the second week of the NFL season.
Watson’s penalties are a reflection of frustration
Mike Florio and Chris Simms
Payton aims to reduce verbiage in play calls
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why they expect to see Russell Wilson wearing a wristband in Week 3, after the Broncos were having trouble breaking the huddle and getting lined up.
Is there a deeper issue holding back the Chargers?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Chargers are struggling in tight games down the stretch and examine if it’s a problem rooted beyond Brandon Staley and the roster.
Burrow’s injury is more concerning than 0-2 start
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re not worried about the Bengals’ 0-2 start, but they are concerned about Joe Burrow’s calf injury, and map out how the QB should proceed.
Vikings’ self-inflicted mistakes are main concern
Although there are aspects to be optimistic about, Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down why the Vikings’ roster isn’t talented enough to overcome the turnover bug.
Young has ‘long way to go’ after struggling Week 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Saints defense shut down Bryce Young and the Panthers’ offense and examine how long it’ll take the rookie QB to find his footing in the NFL.
Assessing how much stock to put into Steelers’ win
The Steelers defense absolutely dominated the Browns, however Pittsburgh’s offense lacked rhythm, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate what to make of the win.
Chubb out for year with ‘significant knee injury’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the playing surface is a non-factor in Nick Chubb’s injury, as well as what the Browns’ options are to try to replace him.