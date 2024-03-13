 Skip navigation
Texans are going all in with reported Hunter move

March 13, 2024 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how now is the time for the Texans to spend big with C.J. Stroud still on his rookie contract, after Houston reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Danielle Hunter.
