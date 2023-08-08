 Skip navigation
How RB Hunt can add depth to the Saints

August 8, 2023 09:12 AM
Chris Simms says that Kareem Hunt is the "best guy on the street" right now, so he is not surprised that the running back visited the New Orleans Saints this week.
