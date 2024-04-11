 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside Allen's contract extension with the Jags

April 11, 2024 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why the numbers can be misleading on player extensions and take a deep dive into the case with Josh Allen, whose deal has a base value of $141.25 million.
Up Next
nbc_pft_gbphibrazil_240411.jpg
3:58
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
2:38
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jagsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
3:07
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titansdraftneeds_240411.jpg
4:25
Titans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsdraftneeds_240411.jpg
5:54
Colts’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheenflexample_240411.jpg
14:11
Florio: NFL needs to make an example out of Rice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240411.jpg
16:05
Williams refutes idea he never had ‘adversity’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rasheericecharges_240411.jpg
14:13
Rice faces eight charges, arrest warrant for crash
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240411.jpg
6:41
Diggs liked post on Bills having a ‘worse fanbase’
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jbrooks_240410.jpg
6:08
Texas RB Brooks has strong ‘breakaway speed’
Now Playing
USATSI_22672972__812567.jpg
8:08
USC’s Lloyd a strong mid-round NFL draft prospect
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brockbowers_240410.jpg
19:42
Georgia TE Bowers ‘lives up to the hype’
Now Playing