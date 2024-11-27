Watch Now
Is Jones leaning into the McCarthy uncertainty?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the chances of the Cowboys offering Mike McCarthy a contract extension, given how Dallas has struggled so far this season.
PFT Draft: What I want on my Thanksgiving plate
Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal their favorite Thanksgiving foods.
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers plummet in Week 13
Mike Florio explains to Michael Holley how the Steelers fell from No. 4 to No. 8 after a loss to the Browns, why the Ravens edged the Vikings to crack the top five and more.
Chances of Rodgers, Belichick uniting in New York
Aaron Rodgers said New York would be his first option if he wants to play in 2025, not the Jets, which leads Mike Florio and Michael Holley to dissect the possibility of landing with the Giants alongside Bill Belichick.
Identifying legitimate Super Bowl LIX contenders
Mike Florio and Michael Holley take a look at the current odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Super Bowl LIX champion and reveal which teams they think have a real chance at the title.
Lions look to snap Thanksgiving losing streak
Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why they think the Lions will be able to get back on the right track after seven consecutive Thanksgiving losses when they take on the Bears.
Giants-Cowboys to open Thanksgiving slate
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why they might pencil in their Thanksgiving nap during the Giants-Cowboys matchup and how Tommy DeVito could be missing from the action.
The cold will be wrinkle for Miami on Thanksgiving
Mike Florio and Michael Holley assess why the biggest question mark is how well Tua Tagovailoa can run the Dolphins’ offense in the cold at Lambeau Field against the Packers.
Assessing the chances of Zimmer being fired
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the possibility of Mike Zimmer's time in Dallas coming to an end, regardless of if Mike McCarthy stays with the team or not.
Unpacking NFL guaranteed contracts collusion case
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss the amount of collusion in the NFL, specifically as it pertains to the current case regarding guaranteed contracts.
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joins Mike Florio to discuss playing alongside Kirk Cousins, the improvements in his game and what he's learned about himself in 2024.
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why the Eagles should feel blessed to have Saquon Barkley on their roster, as well as for how Howie Roseman has constructed this team.