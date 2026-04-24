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Connor Rogers
,
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,
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Simms 'shocked' that Rams picked Simpson in Rd. 1
April 23, 2026 09:47 PM
Chris Simms explains why he's "shocked" that the Los Angeles Rams selected Alabama's Ty Simpson in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, discussing what Sean McVay saw in the quarterback.
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