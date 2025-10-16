 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside officiating on Goff's trick play in Week 6

October 16, 2025 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons peel back the curtain on the officiating process between the Lions and Chiefs, stress the importance of transparency from the league and more.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_panthersjets_251016.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_vikingseagles_251016.jpg
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_londonramsjags_251016.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251016.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_dolphinsbrowns_251016.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 7 Preview: Dolphins vs. Browns
nbc_csu_saintsbears_251016.jpg
03:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Saints vs. Bears
nbc_csu_tnfsteelersbengals_251016.jpg
04:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Steelers vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_travishunter_251016.jpg
03:14
Why Jags must utilize Hunter primarily on offense
nbc_pft_eaglesvikings_251016.jpg
04:14
Wentz or McCarthy is storyline of Eagles-Vikings
nbc_pft_commanderscowboys_251016.jpg
09:45
Simmons: ‘Pickens is so special’ for Cowboys
nbc_pft_steelersbengals_251016.jpg
05:33
Rodgers-Flacco matchup highlights PIT vs. CIN
branch.jpg
07:54
Branch’s actions clearly ‘a sportsmanship issue’
nbc_pft_majorchangesdolphins_251016.jpg
10:02
Why Tua could have strong second act elsewhere
steelers.jpg
09:34
Players ‘outraged’ over Steelers’ field conditions
nbc_pft_tuacommentreaction_251016.jpg
06:06
Kelly: Tua’s point was ‘are you doing extra?’
nbc_pft_businessofnfl_251016.jpg
05:43
How NIL sparked culture shift within NFL business
nbc_pft_rasheericeback_251016.jpg
05:00
Rice returns while Chiefs are on the rise
nbc_pft_tuareferringtoo_251016.jpg
04:30
Narrowing down who Tua was referring to
nbc_pft_tuaintent_251016.jpg
06:00
What was Tua’s intention airing out dirty laundry?
nbc_ffhh_chasebrownjaylenwarren_251015.jpg
11:03
Start Warren, sit Brown in Week 7 fantasy lineups
nbc_ffhh_blinddatemikeevans_251015.jpg
05:07
Buccaneers’ Evans is a fantasy buy-low target
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251015.jpg
02:25
Maye worth an MVP bet with Patriots atop AFC East
nbc_ffhh_williams_henry_jennings_251015.jpg
06:45
Can Lions’ Williams be trusted in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_ffhh_ashtonjeanty_251015.jpg
02:01
LV’s Jeanty among fantasy’s top RBs since Week 4
nbc_ffhh_blinddategibbs_251015.jpg
04:37
Consider trading away Lions’ Gibbs in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_justinfields_251015.jpg
07:04
Fields a fantasy QB1 in Week 7 despite struggles
nbc_ffhh_rashee_rice_WR_25105.jpg
02:30
Chiefs’ Rice a top-20 fantasy WR for season debut

Latest Clips

nbc_pst_fulars_251016.jpg
09:11
Arsenal ‘have everything they need’ to win title
nbc_pst_livmu_251016.jpg
11:35
Expect a ‘UFC match’ in LIV-MAN matchup
nbc_pst_usmnt_251016.jpg
08:54
USMNT creating identity after positive window
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
05:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_dpwicrd1hls_251016.jpg
05:23
HLs: DP World Tour India Championship Round 1
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_golf_mcilroyhlsandintvw_251016.jpg
02:54
McIlroy on first round at India Championship
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
nbc_roto_fantasybballdraft_251015(2).jpg
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_lemon_251015.jpg
02:33
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
01:14
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
01:11
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’
nbc_roto_montgomery_251015.jpg
01:16
Lions RB Montgomery could receive more carries
nbc_golf_rexlavclip_251015.jpg
06:47
PGA Tour has ‘untapped potential’ internationally
nbc_dls_dolphinslatest_251015.jpg
12:53
Has Tua earned right to criticize team publicly?
nbc_bte_week8bets_251015.jpg
02:04
Take RB Blaylock’s under, Arkansas this weekend
nbc_ffhh_jcm_251015.jpg
02:31
‘Time to trade’ for Croskey-Merritt in fantasy
nbc_bte_uscnd_251015_copy.jpg
02:07
Can USC cover spread against Notre Dame?
nbc_golf_dpindia_251015.jpg
03:26
DP World India Championship presents challenges
nbc_bte_psuiowa_251015.jpg
01:50
Target under when Iowa hosts struggling Penn State
nbc_golf_rorytakes_251015.jpg
08:41
McIlroy wants to ‘shift narrative’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_standrewsfinal_251015.jpg
07:06
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 3
olemissqbthumbnailvod.jpg
01:47
Will Ole Miss QB Chambliss stay hot vs. Georgia?
miamithumbnailrb.jpg
01:36
Bet on Miami RB Brown to rush for under 38.5 yards
nbc_fnia_branchsuspended_251015.jpg
03:47
Branch getting suspended ‘tough blow’ for Lions
nbc_fnia_callahanfired_251015.jpg
04:55
Dungy: Titans fired Callahan ‘a little too soon’