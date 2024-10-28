 Skip navigation
PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sundaysuperlatives_241028.jpg
Week 8 superlatives: Packers, Eagles on course
nbc_pft_danielswilliams_241028.jpg
Daniels strikes first in rivalry with Williams
nbc_pft_billsseahawks_241028.jpg
Bills continue to click, blow out Seahawks

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Watch Now

Simms: Rodgers cannot carry Jets his way

October 28, 2024 08:15 AM
Chris Simms has harsh words for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets after losing to the Patriots, calling New York the most disappointing team in the NFL this season.
