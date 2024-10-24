 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_gbvsjax_241024.jpg
Love has ‘found his stride’ entering Week 8
nbc_pft_balvscle_241024.jpg
Browns defense will be a big test for Henry
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_241024.jpg
Mayo got ‘carried away’ with calling team ‘soft’

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Mara doesn’t plan to fire Schoen, Daboll after '24

October 24, 2024
Mike Florio dissects John Mara’s vote of confidence in Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, while pointing out Daniel Jones’ future has never been more uncertain at this point with the Giants.
nbc_pft_gbvsjax_241024.jpg
1:05
Love has ‘found his stride’ entering Week 8
nbc_pft_balvscle_241024.jpg
1:14
Browns defense will be a big test for Henry
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_241024.jpg
4:54
Mayo got ‘carried away’ with calling team ‘soft’
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersinjury_241024.jpg
2:34
Rodgers’ hamstring ‘flared up’ ahead of Week 8
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
16:35
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
2:32
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
19:24
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
nbc_pft_saquon_241023.jpg
1:39
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7
nbc_pft_belichickmayo_241023.jpg
14:13
Unpacking the dynamic between Belichick and Mayo
nbc_pft_mvpodds_241023.jpg
4:45
Lamar edges Mahomes in NFL MVP odds
nbc_pft_jerryjones_241023.jpg
12:57
Jones doesn’t think Henry would’ve thrived in DAL
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241023.jpg
7:45
PFT Power Rankings: Ravens crack top 3 in Week 8
